Court of Appeals: State didn't have burden to prove arson was 'unlawful'

By: Laura Brown April 21, 2022

A Minnesota Court of Appeals panel on April 11 upheld the conviction of a Fergus Falls man who did not persuade the judges that the state had failed to prove he had “unlawfully” set his house on fire.

