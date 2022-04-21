Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / California inmates attend 1st prison-based college
Douglas Arnwine hands back papers to his incarcerated students
Instructor Douglas Arnwine hands back papers with comments to his incarcerated students during a Mount Tamalpais College English class at San Quentin State Prison on April 12, 2022, in San Quentin, California. (AP photo: Eric Risberg)

California inmates attend 1st prison-based college

By: The Associated Press April 21, 2022

Students at the first accredited junior college in the country based behind bars can take classes in literature, astronomy, American government, precalculus and others to earn an Associate of Arts degree.

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo