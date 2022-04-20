Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
PolyMet Mine
In this 2016 file photo, the closed LTV Steel taconite plant sits idle near Hoyt Lakes, Minnesota. The site was awarded to the planned PolyMet copper-nickel mine. (AP file photo: Jim Mone)

State Supreme Court to hear challenge in PolyMet case

By: The Associated Press April 20, 2022

The Minnesota Supreme Court agreed Tuesday to hear a challenge by environmentalists over portions of a lower court ruling involving a key permit for the proposed PolyMet copper-nickel mine.

