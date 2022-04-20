Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / DOJ to appeal ruling that tossed travel mask mandate
Passengers wait in line at the security checkpoint at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Tuesday in Arlington, Virginia. (AP photo: Evan Vucci)

DOJ to appeal ruling that tossed travel mask mandate

By: The Associated Press April 20, 2022

The Justice Department is filing an appeal seeking to overturn a judge’s order that voided the federal mask mandate on planes and trains and in travel hubs, officials said Wednesday.

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo