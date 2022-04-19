Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Rep. Ilhan Omar
Rep. Ilhan Omar is one of only a handful of Muslim members of Congress. (AP file photo)

Florida man pleads guilty to threatening Rep. Ilhan Omar

By: The Associated Press April 19, 2022

David Hannon, 67, of Sarasota, pleaded guilty in Tampa federal court to one count of threatening a federal official, according to court records. The charge carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

