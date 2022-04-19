Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Crowds of the masked and the unmasked go through the security line Tuesday at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, where the airport issued a statement Tuesday morning saying masks are now “optional for employees, passengers, and visitors.” (Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Feds will appeal mask ruling only if CDC says mandate still needed

By: The Associated Press April 19, 2022

The Justice Department said Tuesday it will not appeal a federal district judge’s ruling that ended the nation’s federal mask mandate on public transit unless the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believes the requirement is still necessary.

