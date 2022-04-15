Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Itasca County loses lakeside land dispute

Inaction nullifies gift of ‘public use forever'

By: Laura Brown April 15, 2022

In 1911, a strip of land in Itasca County was dedicated “to the public use forever.” As of April 11, 2022, the Minnesota Court of Appeals determined that is no longer the case in In the Matter of the Application of Timothy D. Moratzka, Trustee of the Nancy L. Mayen Residual Trust.

