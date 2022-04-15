Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Apartment held liable for man’s fatal shooting in Missouri

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires, David Baugher April 15, 2022

Jurors decided that the owners of a St. Louis apartment complex are liable for more than $3 million after their failure to secure an external door allowed a fatal shooting to occur.

