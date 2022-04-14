Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / Ellison asks court to oversee nonprofit after fraud
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison
Attorney General Keith Ellison

Ellison asks court to oversee nonprofit after fraud

By: The Associated Press April 14, 2022

A Minnesota court will supervise the dissolution of a nonprofit meals program that’s under federal investigation for allegedly defrauding the government of millions of dollars.

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo