Recent News
Leita Walker
Leita Walker earned degrees in journalism and law at the University of Kansas. (Submitted photo)

Breaking the Ice: Opening Chauvin trial to cameras brings awards

By: Todd Nelson April 14, 2022

Media lawyer Leita Walker’s efforts leading to live-streamed coverage of Derek Chauvin’s trial have earned the Ballard Spahr partner local and national recognition.

