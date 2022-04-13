Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / South Dakota attorney general impeached over fatal crash
Nick Nemec poses with a wedding photo of Joseph Boever in the South Dakota House gallery
Nick Nemec, a cousin of Joseph Boever, poses with a wedding photo of Boever in the South Dakota House gallery before lawmakers voted to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg on Tuesday in Pierre, South Dakota. The attorney general struck and killed Boever with his vehicle in 2020. The House voted 36-31 to impeach Ravnsborg. (AP Photo: Stephen Groves)

South Dakota attorney general impeached over fatal crash

By: The Associated Press April 13, 2022

The South Dakota House on Tuesday impeached state Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg over a 2020 car crash in which he killed a pedestrian but initially said he might have struck a deer or another large animal.

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo