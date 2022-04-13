Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Company settles racial harassment, retaliation complaint

By: Laura Brown April 13, 2022

The Minnesota Department of Human Rights has announced a settlement with the owner of an auto service company that it determined had violated the state’s Human Rights Act by retaliating against an employee and not meaningfully addressing workplace sexual and racial harassment.

