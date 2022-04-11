Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Sports law group at Huntington Bank Stadium
From left, University of Minnesota 3L Tarun Sharma, Fredrikson & Byron attorney Chris Pham, and 3L Colton Messer collaborated on the Sports and NIL Clinic proposal. (Submitted photo: University of Minnesota)

U of M Law School clinic to help students profit from fame

By: Laura Brown April 11, 2022

The University of Minnesota Law School announced April 5 that it will offer another clinic beginning this fall — the Sports and NIL Clinic.

