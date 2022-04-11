Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / Judge weighs cameras in next trial over George Floyd’s death
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, shows J. Alexander Kueng, from left, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Judge weighs cameras in next trial over George Floyd’s death

By: The Associated Press April 11, 2022

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill will hear arguments Monday on whether to allow live video coverage of the trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with aiding and abetting the murder of George Floyd.

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo