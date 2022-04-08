Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / Questions of meaningful access
a Metro Transit bus on Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis
Between September 2016 and December 2019, Barry Segal, who has both impaired eyesight and hearing, complained 150 times to Metro Transit about bus operators failing to stop at T-signs and announce the bus route. This 2015 file photo shows a Metro Transit bus on Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis. (File photo: Bill Klotz)

Questions of meaningful access

Dispute between blind, deaf man and Metro Transit remanded to lower court

By: Dan Heilman April 8, 2022

A dispute between a blind and deaf man and Metro Transit will be sent back to the U.S. District Court to determine whether the primary public transportation operator in the Twin Cities provided meaningful access to disabled bus riders.

About Dan Heilman

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo