People march at a rally for Amir Locke on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP file photo: Christian Monterrosa)

No charges filed in no-knock warrant killing of Amir Locke

By: The Associated Press April 8, 2022

Prosecutors declined to file charges Wednesday against a Minneapolis police SWAT team officer who fatally shot Amir Locke while executing an early morning no-knock search warrant in a downtown apartment in February.

