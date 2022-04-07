Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / Sotomayor sees good in colleagues despite differences
Sonia Sotomayor
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor appears at an event Tuesday at Washington University in St. Louis. (AP photo: Jeff Roberson)

Sotomayor sees good in colleagues despite differences

By: The Associated Press April 7, 2022

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor said Tuesday that even though her views often differ from her colleagues’, she realizes “there’s good in every one of them.”

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo