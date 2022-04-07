Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
President Biden goes to hug Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson
President Joe Biden goes to hug Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as they watch the Senate vote on her confirmation from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington on Thursday. (AP photo: Susan Walsh)

Jackson approved as first Black female Supreme Court justice

By: The Associated Press April 7, 2022

The Senate confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court on Thursday, shattering a historic barrier by securing her place as the first Black female justice.

