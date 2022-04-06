Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Features / Breaking the Ice / Breaking the Ice: Lawyer, clinic secure patent for late inventor’s family
Brett Klein
Brett Klein

Breaking the Ice: Lawyer, clinic secure patent for late inventor’s family

By: Todd Nelson April 6, 2022

Registered patent attorney and adjunct professor Brett Klein worked with Intellectual Property Clinic students at Mitchell Hamline School of Law to secure a patent for the family of a St. Paul inventor who passed away while his application was pending.

About Todd Nelson

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo