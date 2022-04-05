Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, walks to meet Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., on Capitol Hill, Monday, April 4, 2022, in Washington. (AP photo: Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Murkowski, Romney back Jackson confirmation

By: The Associated Press April 5, 2022

The senators from Alaska and Utah announced their decisions Monday night ahead of a procedural vote to advance the nomination and as Democrats pressed to confirm Jackson by the end of the week.

