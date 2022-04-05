Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
New Brighton LA Fitness will be required to install handrails in both of its locker rooms under a settlement with the Minnesota Human Rights Department. (Depositphotos.com image)

LA Fitness settlement yields greater disability access

By: Laura Brown April 5, 2022

The company that operates the LA Fitness gym chain will ensure that its facilities provide equal access to Minnesotans with disabilities under a settlement announced by the state Department of Human Rights.

