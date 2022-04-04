Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Call Federal Credit Union building, front, in Midlothian, Virginia
This aerial drone photo shows the Call Federal Credit Union building, front, in Midlothian, Virginia. A man walked into the credit union on May 20, 2019, waved a gun and threatened to kill a teller’s family if he did not get at least $100,000 in cash. (AP file photo)

‘Geofence warrant’ unconstitutional, judge rules

By: The Associated Press April 4, 2022

A warrant that used Google location history to find people near the scene of a 2019 bank robbery violated their constitutional protection against unreasonable searches, a federal judge has ruled.

