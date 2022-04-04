Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / AG’s office settles complaint over misappropriated Castile charity funds
a memorial including a photo of Philando Castile on the gate to the Governor’s Residence in St. Paul
Philando Castile was a nutrition supervisor at St. Paul’s J.J. Hill Montessori Magnet School, where he was known for routinely paying for students’ meals when they could not afford them. This July 25, 2016, photo shows a memorial including a photo of Castile on the gate to the Governor’s Residence in St. Paul. Castile was killed July 6, 2016, by a by St. Anthony police officer during a traffic stop in Falcon Heights. (AP file photo: Jim Mone)

AG’s office settles complaint over misappropriated Castile charity funds

By: Laura Brown April 4, 2022

Philando Castile’s legacy of paying off student lunch debts will continue, thanks to the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office.

About Laura Brown

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo