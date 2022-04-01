Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / Nurses: Guilty verdict for dosing mistake could cost lives
RaDonda Vaught and her attorney, Peter Strianse
RaDonda Vaught and her attorney, Peter Strianse, listen as verdicts are read at the end of her trial in Nashville, Tennesee, on Friday, March 25, 2022. (AP photo: The Tennessean, pool)

Nurses: Guilty verdict for dosing mistake could cost lives

By: The Associated Press April 1, 2022

A guilty verdict for a nurse worries patient safety and nursing groups that have worked for years to move hospital culture away from cover-ups, blame and punishment, and toward the honest reporting of mistakes.

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo