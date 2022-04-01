Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
a woman holds a sign depicting Floyd in front of the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis
Nearly every participant in Tuesday’s Hennepin County Attorney Candidates Forum mentioned the murder of George Floyd, several expressing concern that momentum for change was fading. In this June 25, 2021, photo, a woman holds a sign depicting Floyd in front of the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis, the building where each of the candidates hopes to lead county prosecutors. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa)

Early look at county attorney race

Six candidates focus on building trust in Hennepin County

By: Laura Brown April 1, 2022

Six candidates vying to replace the retiring Mike Freeman as Hennepin County attorney offered an early glimpse Tuesday at how they would address issues including policing, race and establishing trust in the community.

