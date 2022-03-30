Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
the customs clearance area at Los Angeles International Airport
Arriving international passengers enter the customs clearance area at Los Angeles International Airport in this file photo. Three Muslim Americans have filed a lawsuit alleging that U.S. border officers questioned them about their religious beliefs in violation of their constitutional rights when they returned from international travel. (AP file photo)

Questioning of Muslims draws suit

Minnesota imam among three men alleging airport mistreatment

By: Laura Brown March 30, 2022

Muslim Americans are routinely questioned about their religious beliefs and practices by federal border officers, something other people are not subjected to, according to a federal lawsuit filed by the ACLU on behalf of three Muslim men.

