Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / Jackson wins GOP vote, nearly assuring Supreme Court seat
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson (right) meets with Sen. Susan Collins
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson (right) meets with Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, on March 8 on Capitol Hill in Washington. Collins will vote to confirm Jackson. (AP file photo)

Jackson wins GOP vote, nearly assuring Supreme Court seat

By: The Associated Press March 30, 2022

Maine Sen. Susan Collins said Wednesday she will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, giving Democrats at least one Republican vote and all but assuring that Jackson will become the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo