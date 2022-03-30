Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / Biden signs bill making lynching a hate crime under U.S. law
President Joe Biden signs the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act
President Joe Biden signs the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act in the Rose Garden of the White House on Tuesday in Washington. (AP photo: Patrick Semansky)

Biden signs bill making lynching a hate crime under U.S. law

By: The Associated Press March 30, 2022

The new law makes it possible to prosecute a crime as a lynching when a conspiracy to commit a hate crime leads to death or serious bodily injury.

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo