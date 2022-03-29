Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
A pile of older mobile phones
New evidence produced from testing using innovative technology can open the door to judicial action for wrongful conviction review and exonerations. Older, untested cellphones, like flip phones and burners, are available for examination. They’re stored in evidence lockers all over the U.S. at municipal, county, state, and federal levels waiting for someone to notice and justify an examination and wrongful conviction challenge. (Depositphotos.com image)

Exemplary Evidence: Cellphones have become the new DNA evidence

The emerging role of mobile device forensics in exonerations

By: John J. Carney March 29, 2022

A look at how cellphone evidence is emerging to join DNA as a powerful tool in exonerating wrongful convictions.

