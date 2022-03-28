Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / High court to hear case about Warhol art, Prince photo
In this 1976 file photo, pop artist Andy Warhol smiles in New York. The Supreme Court has agreed to review a copyright dispute involving works of art by Warhol and a photographer who took an image of the musician Prince that the works are based on. (AP file photo: Richard Drew)

High court to hear case about Warhol art, Prince photo

By: The Associated Press March 28, 2022

The Supreme Court agreed Monday to review a copyright dispute involving works of art by the artist Andy Warhol that were based on a photograph of the musician Prince.

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo