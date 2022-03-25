Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Ketanji Brown Jackson
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a U.S. Circuit Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, poses for a portrait Feb. 18 in her office at the court in Washington. (AP Photo: Jacquelyn Martin)

Supreme Court nominee’s ‘empathy’ is flashpoint for Senate

By: The Associated Press March 25, 2022

Traditionally considered an admirable attribute, the ability to empathize with another’s plight has become a touchstone for GOP opposition to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

