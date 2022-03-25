Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
State Rep. Dave Pinto
State Rep. Dave Pinto, DFL-St. Paul, stands for a photo at the State Capitol building in St. Paul on March 23. Legislation authored by Pinto would limit the charge of murder to people who committed the killing and those who directly aided them, as well as those who act with reckless disregard for human life. (AP photo: Mohamed Ibrahim/Report for America)

Lawmakers propose changes to felony murder laws

By: The Associated Press March 25, 2022

Legislation authored by Democratic Rep. Dave Pinto would limit felony murder charges to people who committed the killing and those who directly aided them, as well as those who act with reckless disregard for human life.

