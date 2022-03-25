Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Administration files 3rd lawsuit in Texas over voting

By: The Associated Press March 25, 2022

The newest challenge by the Justice Department, which seeks to undo newly drawn county precincts in the tourist hub of Galveston, is the first under Biden to take aim at local voting changes in Texas.

