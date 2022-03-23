Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / Minnesota teacher asked to take down Ukrainian flag
An image of a Ukranian flag
Depositphotos.com image

Minnesota teacher asked to take down Ukrainian flag

By: The Associated Press March 23, 2022

A teacher in southeastern Minnesota has been asked by high school administrators to remove a Ukrainian flag from her classroom, a flag her students asked her to display as a show of solidarity for the war-torn country.

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo