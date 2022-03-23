Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies Tuesday during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP photo: Andrew Harnik)

Defending her record, Jackson back for 3rd day of hearings

By: The Associated Press March 23, 2022

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson is returning to the Senate for a third day of hearings as Republicans try to paint her as soft on crime and Democrats herald the historic nature of her nomination to become the first Black woman on the high court.

