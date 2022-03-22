Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / Women-owned firm certification advances diversity in legal industry
Kim Ess, Heidi Christianson, Janet Stellpflug
From left: Kim Ess, Heidi Christianson, Janet Stellpflug

Women-owned firm certification advances diversity in legal industry

By: Todd Nelson March 22, 2022

Nilan Johnson Lewis chief executive Kim Ess says the firm’s certification as a women-owned business is proof of its “desire to really move diversity ahead in the legal industry.”

About Todd Nelson

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo