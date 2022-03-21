Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / The POWER 30: Personal Injury 2022
Power 30 personal injury 2022

The POWER 30: Personal Injury 2022

By: Minnesota Lawyer March 21, 2022

This edition of POWER 30 focuses on personal injury lawyers. We have focused on those whose mere presence on a case signifies the stakes, who have influenced the direction of the law, whose leadership in the community is pervasive and whose respect within the bar is undeniable.

About Minnesota Lawyer

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo