Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Patrick Arenz
Patrick Arenz, Robins Kaplan

The POWER 30: Patrick Arenz

By: Minnesota Lawyer March 21, 2022

A trip to Mazatlan turned bad for Richard Tholen, who injured his knee while zip-lining. Tholen, a plastic surgeon, and his wife quickly realized the medical care he was receiving was making his situation worse.

About Minnesota Lawyer

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo