Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / Justices uphold threat-of-violence punishment in statute
Illustration showing a gavel and the words "free speech"
Depositphotos.com image

Justices uphold threat-of-violence punishment in statute

By: Laura Brown March 21, 2022

The Minnesota Supreme Court on March 9 upheld a Court of Appeals ruling that a Minnesota statute punishing certain threats of violence does not violate the First Amendment.

About Laura Brown

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo