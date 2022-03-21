Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson listens during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP photo: Jacquelyn Martin)

Jackson pledges to decide cases ‘without fear or favor’

By: The Associated Press March 21, 2022

Republicans promised pointed questions over the coming two days, with a special focus on her record on criminal matters. Democrats were full of praise for President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee.

