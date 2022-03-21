Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
U.S. Supreme Court Associate Clarence Thomas speaks at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, on Sept. 16, 2021. Thomas has been hospitalized because of an infection. (AP file photo)

Hospitalized Justice Thomas doesn’t have COVID, court says

By: The Associated Press March 21, 2022

Justice Clarence Thomas, who remains hospitalized in Washington, does not have COVID-19, the Supreme Court said Monday.

