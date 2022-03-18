Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Liliana Zaragoza
The University of Minnesota’s Racial Justice Law Clinic will be run by Liliana Zaragoza, who previously worked as assistant counsel for the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund. (Submitted photo)

Clinic focuses on racial justice

U of M law students will learn to analyze issues for racial impacts

By: Laura Brown March 18, 2022

The University of Minnesota Law School announced Wednesday that it will launch a Racial Justice Law Clinic, bringing together students and faculty to address racial justice issues in the Twin Cities area.

