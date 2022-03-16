Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / Podcast helps spur review of evidence in 1999 murder
Adnan Syed enters Courthouse East
In this 2016 photo, Adnan Syed enters Courthouse East before a hearing in Baltimore. Baltimore prosecutors and attorneys for Syed, a Maryland man whose murder conviction was chronicled in the podcast “Serial,” are seeking a new look at the case. (The Baltimore Sun via AP, File)

Podcast helps spur review of evidence in 1999 murder

By: The Associated Press March 16, 2022

A Baltimore judge has ordered new testing for evidence in the case of a Maryland man whose murder conviction was chronicled in the podcast “Serial.”

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo