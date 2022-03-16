Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / Plea talks launched in stalled 9/11 case at Guantanamo
Office of Military Commissions building in Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba
In this photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, the Office of Military Commissions building used for Periodic Review Board hearings is seen April 18, 2019, in Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba. (AP file photo)

Plea talks launched in stalled 9/11 case at Guantanamo

By: The Associated Press March 16, 2022

Prosecutors have initiated discussions on a potential plea agreement to resolve the long-stalled case of five men held at the Guantanamo Bay detention center.

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo