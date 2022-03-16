Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Legal services aid those struggling to keep homes
Elizabeth Vermillera sits on the front porch railing of her east Baltimore rowhouse
In this image provided by the Chronicle of Philanthropy, Elizabeth Vermillera sits on the front porch railing of her east Baltimore rowhouse. Vermillera's house was at risk of being seized by city officials for unpaid taxes totaling approximately $1,000. The Maryland Volunteer Lawyer Service helped Vermillera resolve the matter and keep her home. (Michael Theis/Chronicle of Philanthropy via AP)

Legal services aid those struggling to keep homes

By: The Associated Press March 16, 2022

Nonprofit groups in cities with high percentages of low-income homeowners have helped thousands at risk of losing their homes due to unpaid property taxes.

