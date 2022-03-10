Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / With Roe v. Wade under threat, OB-GYNs become vocal
Jody Steinauer
Jody Steinauer, director at the Bixby Center for Global Reproductive Health, poses for photos March 3 at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center in San Francisco. (AP photo: Jeff Chiu)

With Roe v. Wade under threat, OB-GYNs become vocal

By: The Associated Press March 10, 2022

As the Supreme Court mulls whether to uphold Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists filed a brief against the state law, calling it “fundamentally at odds with the provision of safe and essential healthcare.”

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo