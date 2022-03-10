Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / COVID-19 / Commentary: COVID vaccination status a hot topic in child custody cases
Doctor give injection of vaccine to boy's arm.
Depositphotos.com image

Commentary: COVID vaccination status a hot topic in child custody cases

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires March 10, 2022

The pandemic continues to present new and unprecedented experiences affecting our everyday lives. One such experience is the emerging phenomenon of new family court litigation between parents who cannot agree on the COVID-19 vaccination status of their children.

About BridgeTower Media Newswires

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo