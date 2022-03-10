Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Features / Breaking the Ice / Breaking the Ice: Needed access to justice drives pro bono work
Kelly Tautges
Kelly Tautges is co-chair of the Minnesota State Bar Association’s Access to Justice Committee. (Submitted photo)

Breaking the Ice: Needed access to justice drives pro bono work

By: Todd Nelson March 10, 2022

Kelly Tautges balances leading the team that oversees Faegre Drinker’s Pro Bono and Community Service program with her volunteer work supporting access to justice.

About Todd Nelson

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo