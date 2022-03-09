Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / Wisconsin election probe extended through April
Michael Gableman
Michael Gableman delivers remarks to members of the Wisconsin Assembly elections committee at the State Capitol in Madison on Tuesday, March 1. (AP file photo: Wisconsin State Journal)

Wisconsin election probe extended through April

By: The Associated Press March 9, 2022

Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly speaker signed a new contract Tuesday with Michael Gableman, the former state Supreme Court justice he hired to investigate the 2020 election, extending his review through the end of April.

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo