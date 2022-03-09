Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
A juror from the Ghislaine Maxwell trial leaves federal court
Juror No. 50, right, from the Ghislaine Maxwell trial, leaves federal court in New York on Tuesday, March 8. (AP photo: Richard Drew)

Ghislaine Maxwell juror regrets not disclosing sex abuse

By: The Associated Press March 9, 2022

A juror told a judge Tuesday that failing to disclose his child abuse history during jury selection at the trial of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was one of the biggest mistakes of his life — but an unintentional one.

